Watch as Blackpool FC fan relives the shocking moment his son was left with ‘blood pouring out’ of his forehead
The dad of a young Blackpool FC fan has described the shocking moment his son was left with ‘blood pouring out’ of his forehead after he was struck by an empty lighter fluid can thrown by rowdy Preston North End fans.
By The Newsroom
Friday, 8th April 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated
Friday, 8th April 2022, 4:40 pm
Harry Slavin-Kayley, eight, suffered a deep cut on his forehead when he was hit shortly after time was called on the Blackpool vs Preston North End match on Tuesday.
His dad Jordan Kayley said: “I removed his hands away from his face and I saw this blood come pouring out. Obviously I was really panicked at the time – I was just in shock.
"Thankfully there was a lot of people around us who knew what happened. A woman and a man were sort of seeing to him… every time we moved him, blood was gushing out.”