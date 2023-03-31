Watch as a 24-year-old man is arrested and drugs, weapons and cash are seized after drugs warrant in Preston

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in our custody.

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.

Operation Warrior targets the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.

Preston Neighbourhood Task Force arrest a man and seize drugs, cash and weapons, following a warrant in the Preston area.

