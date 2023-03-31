News you can trust since 1886
Watch as a 24-year-old man is arrested and drugs, weapons and cash are seized after drugs warrant in Preston

This morning (Friday, March 31), officers from Preston Task Force conducted a misuse of drugs warrant in the Preston area in which drugs, cash and weapons were seized.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:59 BST- 1 min read

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in our custody.

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.

Operation Warrior targets the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.

Preston Neighbourhood Task Force arrest a man and seize drugs, cash and weapons, following a warrant in the Preston area.
