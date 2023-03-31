Watch as a 24-year-old man is arrested and drugs, weapons and cash are seized after drugs warrant in Preston
This morning (Friday, March 31), officers from Preston Task Force conducted a misuse of drugs warrant in the Preston area in which drugs, cash and weapons were seized.
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in our custody.
Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.
Operation Warrior targets the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.
To have your say about what it is like to live in your area, take the Lancashire Talking survey here.
You can also sign up to In The Know, to receive updates from your local policing teams.