Watch: 100mph Lancashire driver jailed after leading police on a wrong-way pursuit across Greater Manchester

A driver from Lancashire who led police on a shocking high-speed and wrong-way pursuit across Greater Manchester has been jailed and banned from the road.

In a police pursuit last month, uninsured Saif Ghalib reached speeds of 100mph and drove directly into oncoming traffic in attempts to evade capture which were caught on video.

On December 18 2021 officers spotted an uninsured man driving a silver Vauxhall Zafira on the M66 motorway, and after the driver failed to stop at the request of police, officers pursued the vehicle across Greater Manchester for some 37 minutes until he eventually stopped and was arrested.

The Lancashire driver took police on a wrong-way pursuit across Greater Manchester, reaching speeds as high as 101mph.

During the high-speed chase Ghalib, who is from Blackburn, reached speeds of 100mph and drove down the wrong side of the road towards oncoming traffic in his efforts to get away.

The 22-year-old, of Chester Close, was charged with failing to stop a motor vehicle when directed by a police officer, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving a motor vehicle otherwise that in accordance with a licence, and use of a motor vehicle in a public place without insurance.

Ghalib was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment and disqualified from driving for 18 months with a requirement to take an extended test.

Police Constable Paul Ashworth, of the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) roads policing unit, said: “We are committed to making the roads of Greater Manchester safer for everyone. This includes, at the last resort, having to pursue those that risk putting others at harm.

“This action is just one example of the work we do on a daily basis to make our roads a safer place.

“Ghalib’s actions behind the wheel that day were unacceptable and irresponsible. He put countless people at harm with his reckless driving.

“Thankfully, no one was injured and we have one less dangerous driver off our roads.”