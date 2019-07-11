'Was he singing the YMCA?' - Police release bizarre 'village people' efit

Have your say

A bizarre police e-fit has attracted huge publicity after being likened to a member of disco group The Village People.

Cleethorpes Community Policing Team released the image to try and catch the suspect who attempted to force his way into a house.

The force received reports of a man trying to force entry into a property on Trinity Road in Cleethorpes at 10pm on June 13.

Since the image was released, social media users have also likened the suspect to Sky Sports presenter Chris Kamara and pop singer Lionel Richie.

In the e-fit, the man appears to be wearing a high-vis jacket and a hard hat - bearing a resemblance to the construction worker from The Village People.

One Facebook User, Stef Goodwin, responded to the police appeal saying: "Was he singing the YMCA?"

Another response from Facebook user Luke Hill referred to Lionel Richie's song "Hello" by saying: "Hello, is it me you're looking for?"

In their post, police said: "Can you help us ID the man in this e-fit?

"He tried to force his way into a house on Trinity Rd, Cleethorpes at 10pm Thurs June 13.

"If you can help us ID him please call us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 641 13/06/19."