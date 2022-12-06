Warrant issued for Lancaster man who failed to appear for sex assault trial
A Lancaster man who was due to go on trial charged with a sexual assault failed to appear in court and a warrant was issued.
By Michelle Blade
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Bibi Gilazgi, 27, of Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster appeared at Preston Magistrates on October 27 charged with sexual assault on a female on June 13, 2021.
The case was adjourned for a trial at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on November 25.
Bibi Gilazgi failed to appear and the court issued a warrant without bail for his arrest.