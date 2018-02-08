Warning issued in South Ribble after 'spate' of break-ins

A warning has been issued to residents in South Ribble following a spate of burglaries over the past few weeks.

Police say they have received reports of over ten burglaries in the Lostock Hall, Walton-le-Dale and Penwortham areas that have been carried out using the same methods.

Investigations have revealed that the criminals often break-in at the rear of the properties either by smashing patio doors or by gaining entry through an unlocked door.

The thieves are said to to take small valuable items such as iPads, jewellery and phones.

Police are now warning residents to ensure that their doors remain locked even when they are in their property.

A police spokesman said: "One thing that jumps out is the number of offences reported where burglars have been able to try their luck, turn a door handle and walk right into people's homes.

"We've seen recent CCTV footage where suspects will try numerous doors and simply move on if they're locked (this isn't news to us, but it's worth highlighting to give you an insight).

"Whether you're nipping out, or just in the next room - keep it locked, and keep you and your belongings safe."

The warning comes after a home in a sheltered housing complex in Penwortham was broken into on January 22.

Police say that they were called to reports of an attempted burglary at around 10.45am where a criminal gained entry to a property but left empty-handed.

Representatives for the complex stressed that it was an isolated incident.

A spokesman for Fairhaven Housing Association said: "We are aware of recent isolated incidents in the area.

"In over 30 years of managing retirement properties in Penwortham we have never encountered any incidents such as these before.

"We are working extremely closely with the local policing team to reassure residents and to review our protocols.

"We would like to place on record our thanks for their robust and diligent response."