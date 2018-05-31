Warning after spate of break-ins across Fulwood

A Fulwood business owner is appealing for local residents to be on their guard following a spate of burglaries in the area.

Three businesses including a hairdressers and a fireplace shop in Watling Street Road and an accountants on Moor Park Avenue have all been broken into in recent weeks, say police.

Deborah Gaskell's business, Be Beautiful Hair and Beauty Salon on Watling Street Road, was one of those targeted in an overnight raid which took place on Monday, May 28.

Masked thieves were pictured on CCTV lurking near to the salon at around 4.30am before they gained entry by smashing a window.

The salon owner says she was returning from holiday with her grandchildren, when police called to tell her about the devastating break-in while she was at the airport.

The 51-year-old from Leyland said: "I have been here for 28-years and I've never had anything like this happen before.

"I'm just absolutely gutted. I thought this was a safe place to be, but it seems to be getting worse.

"I have never had to worry about it before, but I'd like to warn residents about what has been going on.

"They stole a safe which contained cash, but I have to stress, cash is not normally kept on the premises and we have an alarm and CCTV.

"We have introduced even more security measures since this incident.

"We had to spend all of bank holiday cleaning up, there was broken glass everywhere.

"The people who did this need to get a job and earn money through hard work like decent people."

Police confirmed they were investigating reports of several break-ins in the area.

A spokesman said: "At the hairdressers it seems that somebody has gained entry by throwing a brick through the window. They then removed a safe.

"Power tools were stolen from the fire place shop overnight between May 14 and May 15 and the accountants was broken into on May 7. "

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log reference 490 of May 28.