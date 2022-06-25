Wanted sex offender who has links to Blackburn, Preston, Blackpool and Fleetwood arrested following public appeal

A sex offender who was wanted by Lancashire Police has been jailed.

By Sean Gleaves
Saturday, 25th June 2022, 2:54 pm
Updated Saturday, 25th June 2022, 2:55 pm

Shaun Aver was wanted for allegedly breaching his notification requirements.

Police launched a public appeal to find the 36-year-old on Thursday (June 23), with officers urging anyone with information to come forward.

On Saturday (June 25), the force confirmed Aver was arrested in Blackburn in the early hours of Sunday morning (June 25)."

“He currently remains in custody,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.“Thank you to everybody who shared and supported our appeal.”

A wanted sex offender has been arrested by Lancashire Police