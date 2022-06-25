Shaun Aver was wanted for allegedly breaching his notification requirements.

Police launched a public appeal to find the 36-year-old on Thursday (June 23), with officers urging anyone with information to come forward.

On Saturday (June 25), the force confirmed Aver was arrested in Blackburn in the early hours of Sunday morning (June 25)."

“He currently remains in custody,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.“Thank you to everybody who shared and supported our appeal.”