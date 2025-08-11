Preston man wanted by Lancashire Police believed to be sleeping rough in tent
Lancashire Police said Kurtis Budden, 39, is wanted on suspicion of assault and breaching court bail.
He is believed to be homeless and living in a tent somewhere in the city. The force said Budden - who has a tattoo of a boxer on his forearm - is known to frequent the Fulwood area.
Lancashire Police said any immediate sightings of Budden should be reported to 999.
A police spokesperson said: “The man pictured is Kurtis Budden, he’s 39 and we want to speak to him about an assault and breaching court bail.
“He is 5ft 9, with short/balding dark hair, a short dark beard, blue eyes and a tattoo of a boxer on his forearm.
“He has links to Preston, particularly the Fulwood area.
“If you have information about his whereabouts email [email protected] or call 101. For immediate sightings call 999.”