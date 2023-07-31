Wanted man with ‘Kaydan’ tattooed on his neck has links to Preston and Leyland
A man who is wanted in connection with a criminal investigation has links to Preston and Leyland.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 31st Jul 2023, 18:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 18:51 BST
Daniel Ashcroft, also known as Daniel Turner, is wanted in connection with an investigation into offences of affray and malicious communications.
The 34-year-old, of Crosby Place, Ingol, has the name ‘Kaydan’ tattooed on his neck.
He has links to Leyland as well as Preston.
Anyone who has seen Daniel or has any information about where he may be should call 101 or email [email protected]