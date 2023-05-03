News you can trust since 1886
Wanted man pulled over in Leyland tries to flush 20 bags of cocaine down the toilet whilst in custody

A wanted man, who was pulled over in Leyland, attempted to flush 20 bags of cocaine down the toilet whilst in police custody.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 3rd May 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read

Posting on Facebook on Wednesday, May 3, Lancashire Police said: “Our custody officers have seen every trick in the book and there’s absolutely no fooling them.

"Nonetheless, one man gave it his best try yesterday (Tuesday)

“He was pulled over at around 12.45pm in Leyland in his car, and officers subsequently found he was wanted in Scotland on warrant.

A man tried to flush cocaine down a toilet whilst in Lancashire Police custody. Image: Giorgio Trovato on UnsplashA man tried to flush cocaine down a toilet whilst in Lancashire Police custody. Image: Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash
“He was arrested at the scene and transported to custody, where he immediately asked to use the toilet.

“Fortunately the custody officer who escorted him to the loos wasn’t born yesterday and quickly realised that the man was attempting to get rid of items down the toilet.

“A search then turned up more than 20 bags of a white powder, believed to be cocaine.”

“A 22-year-old man from Bootle was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs. He has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

“Police Scotland has also been contacted.”

