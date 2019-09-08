Wanted man arrested after burglaries in Longton, Much Hoole and Penwortham

A 20-year-old man has been arrested following a series of burglaries in South Ribble.
Cameron Alston, 20, was arrested by Lancashire Police in Preston on Sunday afternoon (September 8).
Officers had appealed to the public on Friday (September 6) to find Alston, who has links to the city as well as Penwortham and Walton-le-Dale.
It came after an investigation into a series of burglaries in Longton, Much Hoole and Penwortham between August 14 and September 2.
Taking to social media, South Ribble Police said: "Following our appeal the other day for wanted male Cameron Alston we can confirm that one of #PrestonT1 response have arrested him in #Preston this afternoon."
Anyone with further information on the burglaries should call 01772 209 729 or 101 quoting crime reference 04/146865/19