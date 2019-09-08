Wanted man arrested after burglaries in Longton, Much Hoole and Penwortham

Have your say

A 20-year-old man has been arrested following a series of burglaries in South Ribble.

Cameron Alston, 20, was arrested by Lancashire Police in Preston on Sunday afternoon (September 8).

Cameron Alston (Photo: Handout via Lancashire Police)

Officers had appealed to the public on Friday (September 6) to find Alston, who has links to the city as well as Penwortham and Walton-le-Dale.

It came after an investigation into a series of burglaries in Longton, Much Hoole and Penwortham between August 14 and September 2.

Taking to social media, South Ribble Police said: "Following our appeal the other day for wanted male Cameron Alston we can confirm that one of #PrestonT1 response have arrested him in #Preston this afternoon."

Anyone with further information on the burglaries should call 01772 209 729 or 101 quoting crime reference 04/146865/19