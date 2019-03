Have your say

A man wanted by police in connection with a serious assault in Preston has been arrested.

Ryan Robertson, 30, from Accrington, had been wanted after an assault in Preston city centre on February 21.

Ryan Robertson, 30, from Accrington, has been arrested after a man in his 20s was assaulted in Adelphi Place, Preston on February 21. Pic - Google Maps.

A man in his 20s, understood to be a student, was attacked with a piece of wood in Adelphi Place, suffering serious facial injuries.

Robertson was arrested earlier today (Thursday, March 14) on suspicion of two assault offences, public order offences and prison recall.

He is currently in custody.