Wanted Fleetwood man last seen on Victoria Road West in Cleveleys 'may appear confused'

The 70-year-old was last seen on Victoria Road West in Cleveleys.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Mar 2024, 12:33 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2024, 12:34 GMT
Michael Ridings, who is missing from his home in Fleetwood, is also wanted on recall to prison.

The 70-year-old was last seen on Victoria Road West in Cleveleys at around 7:40pm on Thursday.

He was last seen wearing blue Adidas tracksuit bottoms, a grey t-shirt and a black gilet which has brown fur around the hood over a blue parka coat.

Michael Ridings, who is missing from his home in Fleetwood, is wanted on recall to prison (Credit: Lancashire Police)Michael Ridings, who is missing from his home in Fleetwood, is wanted on recall to prison (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Michael was also wearing black trainers with white soles, as seen in a CCTV image released by police.

He is described as 5ft 8in tall, of a large build with short, white hair.

Officers said he may appear confused.

Michael has links to Fleetwood, Cleveleys, Blackpool, Preston, Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire.

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Michael.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 1008 of March 13.

