Violent thug jailed after admitting stabbing two people in two days in Blackpool

A 'violent and prolific' thug stabbed two people in two days in Blackpool.

After being arrested Jamal Mukhtar, 21, formerly of Maurice Grove in the resort, then used a shank - a homemade knife - to slash a fellow prisoner while on remand at Preston Prison.

He was jailed for 12 years after admitting the attacks at Preston Crown Court last Wednesday.

Det Con Steve Talbott, of Blackpool CID, said: "Mukhtar is a violent and prolific offender. We welcome the sentence and hope it brings some justice to those who have been subjected to his violence."

Mukhtar's first attack happened at around noon on Friday, June 2, last year, after he began shouting at a man as the man drove down Park Road, police said.

He stabbed the 45-year-old after reaching through an open window with a small knife, leaving him with cuts to his face and nose.

The next day, Mukhtar began arguing with an 18-year-old man in Beech Avenue, before stabbing him in the torso, the force added.

He fled but was arrested by police.

On Sunday, October 22, Mukhtar used a shank to cause 'serious and life-changing injuries' to another inmate, slashing him across his face and arms several times.

Appearing in court, Mukhtar was sentenced to 12 years for the first attack, 18 months for the second, and 12 years for the third. He will serve them simultaneously.