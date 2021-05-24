Violent Chorley burglar who bit his victim is jailed after DNA breakthrough

Adrian Philip Snape, 37, has been sentenced to five years and nine months in prison for a string of offences including attempted burglary, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage, assaulting police officers and repeatedly breaching a restraining order.

Police say Snape, from Coppull, tried to burgle a home in Buckshaw Hall Close, Astley Village in November 2019, but was caught in the act by the homeowner.

Snape, who had been wearing a balaclava, tried to flee but was chased by the homeowner and tackled to the ground.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adrian Snape, 37, from Coppull, has been sentenced to five years and nine months in prison for assaulting police officers, attempted burglary, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage and repeatedly breaching a restraining order. Pic: Lancashire Police

Whilst being detained, Snape repeatedly punched the man in the face and bit his arm.

Police officers on the night obtained a swab of a bite mark injury from the victim and comparison statistical work and advancements in DNA forensic work showed that Adrian Snape was the offender with odds of one in a billion that he was not responsible.

Forensic work was also completed on the recovered balaclava that also found Snape’s DNA on it.

Snape was arrested and sentenced at Preston Crown Court last week to five years and nine months for attempted burglary and assault.

He was also charged with a number of unrelated offences, including breaching a restraining order and assaulting a pair of police officers.

Snape had been on bail for breaching a 2018 restraining order, preventing him from contacting his former girlfriend, when he assaulted the officers at Formby beach in June last year,

Police had been called to disperse a group of 200 people who had gathered at the Merseyside beach in breach of coronavirus regulations.

He reportedly harassed officers as they patrolled the beach before jumping on the back of an officer who he then tried to put in a headlock. As officers tried to place him in handcuffs, Snape hit one of the officers in the mouth with his fist.

Detective Constable Andrew Causey, of South CID, said: "This was an extremely concerning incident which understandably caused a lot of concern in the community, albeit offences like this are thankfully very rare.

"My thanks go to the attending officers on the night in securing vital evidence and the tenacious work by the scientists in completing the further work alongside the investigation team which has meant that we have been able to bring Snape to justice.

"I am satisfied with the sentence which reflects the gravity of the offending."

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.