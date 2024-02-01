Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peter Winters lured a woman to his flat in Accrington before subjecting her to a sickening assault on June 29, 2021.

The 20-year-old smeared shampoo and toothpaste on the victim's head which ran into her eyes and 'blinded' her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then hit her in the face with a shower head before boasting to a man about what he had done to her - laughing and telling him to come and look at the victim.

Peter Winters lured a woman to his flat in Accrington before subjecting her to a violent rape (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Winters then raped the victim, continuing with the prolonged attack even when she begged him to stop.

He stole money from her after the sickening attack before eventually allowing her to leave.

Winters, 20, of Lodge Street, Accrington, was arrested and charged with rape and assault occasioning actually bodily harm following an investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was unanimously found guilty of rape following a trial at Preston Crown Court last year.

He had already pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and making an unrelated indecent photograph / pseudo-photograph of a child offence.

Winters was jailed for eight years and then given a four-year extended licence period after a judge deemed him to be dangerous.

This means he will continue to be monitored by the authorities even after he is eventually released.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Chief Alyson Richards, of the Blackburn RASSO Team, said: "Winters is a dangerous sexual deviant who put his victim through a horrendous ordeal.

"I welcome the sentence handed down by the court which reflects the seriousness of his abhorrent offending.

“I'd like to pass on my thanks to the victim who has shown remarkable courage throughout this investigation.