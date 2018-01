Have your say

A driver caught doing 100mph on the M55 told police 'it's been a long day'.

The driver was followed by police doing speeds of being 95mph and 100mph on the M55 heading towards Blackpool.

He was chased and pulled over by officers from the Lancashire Roads Police unit late on Saturday night.

When asked why he was driving so fast, he told the officer: "Sorry, I had switched off as it's been a long day".