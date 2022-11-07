News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Van stopped by police at Lancaster had false number plates

A van stopped at Lancaster by police had false number plates and the driver had no insurance.

By Michelle Blade
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Nov 2022, 12:01pm

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted two days ago: “M6 North. Vehicle sighted on a registration that was too new to match the age of the van.

“Stopped at Lancaster. Checks revealed driver had been using it without insurance and had disguised it by using a different Vin number.

“The vehicle was seized under section 165 of the Road Traffic Act and the driver was reported.”

Vehicle sighted on a registration that was too new to match the age of the van. Picture from Lancs Road Police.