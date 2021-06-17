Urgent search for Lancashire teenager who disappeared from home in the middle of the night
An urgent police search is under way for a missing teenager who disappeared from home in the middle of the night.
Fay Stafford, 15, disappeared from her home in the Martin Lane area of Ormskirk during the early hours of Wednesday (June 16).
She is described as 5ft 3ins with light brown shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing black cycling shorts, a black gym top, black bomber jacket and a gold chain.
Officers say the teenager has links with Rotherham, Sheffield and Humberside.
PC Mark Bright, of South Police, said: "Fay has been missing for more than 24 hours now and we are getting increasingly concerned about her.
"I would appeal to anyone who sees her or knows where she may be to get in touch. I’d also urge Fay herself to contact us if she sees this appeal.”
Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.
With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.