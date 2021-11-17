Update issued over Burnley park sex assault

Police were called at 5-37pm yesterday (November 16th) to Scott Park following reports a teenage girl had been grabbed from behind and subjected to a serious sexual assault.

A scene is currently in place in the park and although no arrest has been made at this stage enquiries are ongoing to identify a suspect.

Although we are at the early stages of our investigation, we can confirm this is being treated as an isolated incident.

Scott Park

A comprehensive reassurance plan has already been put in place, including increased police patrols in the area.

The victim and her family are being supported by officers at this time.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses and are particularly keen to hear from anybody who was in or around the Scott Park area between 5-30pm and 5-45pm and saw anything suspicious.

They also want to hear from anybody with mobile phone, CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage which could assist their enquiries.

Det Chief Insp Derry Crorken, of East CID, said: “I understand residents will be concerned and I would like to reassure them that incidents of this nature are very rare.

“We have a dedicated team of officers working on this case and wesidents will see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days. I would urge anyone with concerns or anybody with information which could help our enquiries to stop an officer and say hello.

“I know that the park is well used, particularly by dog walkers, and I would urge anybody who was in the area between 5-30pm and 5-45pm and saw anything suspicious to please contact police.”

Call 101, quoting log 0727 of November17th, 2021. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.