UPDATE: Bomb alert at BAE

A 'suspicious item' that sparked a bomb scare at BAE posed no threat to the public, police have revealed.

Police and bomb disposal officers were called to BAE systems in Barrow earlier this afternoon.

Roads near the site were closed while the item was dealt with, and eventually reopened at around 6pm.

A spokesman for Cumbria Police said: "Police can confirm that an item discovered at BAE Barrow has been identified as posing no risk to the public and all roads have been reopened.

"Police were contacted at 12.37pm today with a report of the discovery of a suspicious item.

"Emergency services attended the incident, and EOD attended to evaluate the item. Investigations found the item posed no threat to the public and contained no explosive properties.

"All surrounding roads have been reopened.

"Police would like to thank the public for cooperation during the investigation."