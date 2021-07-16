Up to 50 motorists facing prosecution for filming fatal M6 crash scene on phones

A driver died in the collision involving three HGVs on the M6 near Knutsford, Cheshire, on July 8.

On Friday, North West Motorway Police tweeted a photograph of a notice of intended prosecution letter and a photograph of a postbox as it said 48 motorists would soon be notified of the offence.

The post read: “On the 8th July our @CheshireRCU for the North West Motorway Police Group were dealing with a Fatal Collision on the M6 Southbound.

“To the 48 People seen/witnessed videoing the incident from their hand held mobile phones on the Northbound Carriageway whilst passing the incident, your details have now been provided to us and a letter of prosecution is in the post to you.

“It is an offence to use a hand held mobile phone whilst driving.

“Furthermore it is insensitive to video the scene of such a devastating incident where by family, colleagues, friends may well not be aware of the incident. #BeRespectfulalways

#RoadSafety #Fatal4 #BeKind.”

The scene of the accident on the M6 near Knutsford, Cheshire, on July 8.

Three other people received what were believed to be minor injuries in the collision on the southbound carriageway between junction 20, Lymm Interchange and junction 19, Knutsford shortly before 12.40pm.