A motorist driving a Ford Mondeo caught the attention of police after he was spotted not wearing a seatbelt on Sunday morning (May 29.

Checks subsequently found the vehicle was uninsured after pulling the driver over in Garstang Road.

“He stated he couldn't afford it,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“Unfortunately he had been spending his money on cannabis and failed a drug wipe.”

Officers confirmed the man was arrested and the car was seized.