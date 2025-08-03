Unannounced police visit to late-night St Annes venue sees driver arrested for drugs as part of new operation
Local police teams conducting unannounced walk-throughs of venues in St Annes on Friday, August 1 night as part of Operation Publican.
They identified a vehicle driving off from an unnamed venue, and following a stop search the driver was found in possession of cocaine.
The driver refused to conduct a drug wipe test and was subsequently arrested. They have since been charged and are due to appear in court next week.
Operation Publican is a joint operation focussing on licenced premises within the Fylde area with an aim to “target, disrupt and reduce criminal activity including drug supply and use”.
It will continue on a regular basis around the Fylde Coast, to “ensure the night time economy is a safer place for all”.