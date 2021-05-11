Two women and one man arrested after man assaulted in Leyland street

A man suffered head injuries when he was assaulted in Leyland last night.

By Wes Holmes
Tuesday, 11th May 2021, 5:18 pm
Updated Tuesday, 11th May 2021, 5:20 pm
Seven Stars Road, Leyland

A Lancashire police spokesman said: "We were called at around 8.40pm last night (Monday, May 10) to reports of an assault on Seven Stars Road, Leyland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"We attended and found a man had been assaulted. He had suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

"Three people were arrested at the scene. They are a man aged 45 and two women aged 51 and 46, all from Leyland and arrested on suspicion of assault. All remain in custody."