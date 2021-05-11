Two women and one man arrested after man assaulted in Leyland street

Seven Stars Road, Leyland

A Lancashire police spokesman said: "We were called at around 8.40pm last night (Monday, May 10) to reports of an assault on Seven Stars Road, Leyland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We attended and found a man had been assaulted. He had suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.