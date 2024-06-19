Two wanted by Lancashire Police after man attacked at house in Chorley

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th Jun 2024, 12:48 BST
Two men are wanted by Lancashire Police following an assault at a house in Chorley.

The attack occurred inside a property on Geoffrey Street on Thursday, May 30.

Officers on Wednesday launched an appeal to find Jack Williams, 28, and Wayne Baines, 32, as part of their investigation.

Jack Williams (left) and Wayne Baines (right) are wanted following an assault at a house in Chorley (Credit: Lancashire Police)Jack Williams (left) and Wayne Baines (right) are wanted following an assault at a house in Chorley (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Jack Williams (left) and Wayne Baines (right) are wanted following an assault at a house in Chorley (Credit: Lancashire Police) | Lancashire Police

Both men are from the Pall Mall area of Chorley.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 0137 of May 30.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

