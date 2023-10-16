Two teenage girls sexually assaulted after man ‘exposes himself’ at bus stop in Preston city centre
Two girls were sexually assaulted by a man who also exposed himself at a bus stop in Fishergate at about 3.45pm on Tuesday, October 10.
Officers said the victims were not physically hurt but they were left “shocked and distressed.”
A man in his 30s from Preston was later arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and exposure.
He was bailed until January pending further enquiries.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are appealing to anyone who saw the incident or who has any information to come forward and speak to police if they have not already done so.
“You can contact us by emailing [email protected] or calling 101 quoting log 0341 of October 12.”