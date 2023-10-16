Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two girls were sexually assaulted by a man who also exposed himself at a bus stop in Fishergate at about 3.45pm on Tuesday, October 10.

Officers said the victims were not physically hurt but they were left “shocked and distressed.”

A man in his 30s from Preston was later arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and exposure.

He was bailed until January pending further enquiries.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are appealing to anyone who saw the incident or who has any information to come forward and speak to police if they have not already done so.