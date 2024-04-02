Two suspects identified after man hospitalised with serious injuries following Blackburn stabbing

The victim was taken to hospital in a "serious but stable condition".
By Sean Gleaves
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 13:09 BST
Two suspects have been identified after a man was stabbed in Blackburn on Easter Sunday.

A man in his 50s was stabbed in the arm in shortly before 2.10pm on Sunday.

The victim was taken to hospital where police said he remained in a "serious but stable condition".

Two suspects have been identified after a man was stabbed in Blackburn on Easter Sunday
Two suspects have been identified after a man was stabbed in Blackburn on Easter Sunday

Detectives later released CCTV footage of two men they wanted to speak to in connection with the attack.

Officers on Tuesday confirmed both men had been identified following their appeal.

A 19-year-old man was arrested in Liverpool on Monday and was later detained under the Mental Health Act.

The second man was assisting police with their enquiries.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are continuing to investigate this offence and gather evidence.

"We will seek to progress with a prosecution at the earliest opportunity.

"We want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who shared our appeal."

