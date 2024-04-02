Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two suspects have been identified after a man was stabbed in Blackburn on Easter Sunday.

A man in his 50s was stabbed in the arm in shortly before 2.10pm on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim was taken to hospital where police said he remained in a "serious but stable condition".

Two suspects have been identified after a man was stabbed in Blackburn on Easter Sunday

Detectives later released CCTV footage of two men they wanted to speak to in connection with the attack.

Officers on Tuesday confirmed both men had been identified following their appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 19-year-old man was arrested in Liverpool on Monday and was later detained under the Mental Health Act.

The second man was assisting police with their enquiries.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are continuing to investigate this offence and gather evidence.

"We will seek to progress with a prosecution at the earliest opportunity.