Two potential witnesses who played pool with a woman who was later the victim of a crime in Preston are being sought by police.

Police on Monday (December 4) released CCTV images of two men they wanted to speak to as they investigated a “serious offence” in Preston.

Officers stressed that both of the men were being treated as potential witnesses and were not involved in any wrongdoing.

They played pool at the Station Hotel in Butler Street between 8.30pm and 8.50pm on Friday, August 18.

One of them had a game of pool against a woman who was later the victim of a crime.

“If you were one of the two men, please come forward to speak to our officers,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“If you recognise them from the CCTV stills, again please contact us.”