Two potential witnesses sought as Lancashire Police investigate ‘serious offence’ in Preston

Two potential witnesses who played pool with a woman who was later the victim of a crime in Preston are being sought by police.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 4th Dec 2023, 14:01 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 14:01 GMT
Police on Monday (December 4) released CCTV images of two men they wanted to speak to as they investigated a “serious offence” in Preston.

Officers stressed that both of the men were being treated as potential witnesses and were not involved in any wrongdoing.

They played pool at the Station Hotel in Butler Street between 8.30pm and 8.50pm on Friday, August 18.

Officers are asking for the public's help to identify two men who could help their investigation into a serious offence in Preston (Credit: )Officers are asking for the public's help to identify two men who could help their investigation into a serious offence in Preston (Credit: )
One of them had a game of pool against a woman who was later the victim of a crime.

“If you were one of the two men, please come forward to speak to our officers,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“If you recognise them from the CCTV stills, again please contact us.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0601 of August 19, 2023.