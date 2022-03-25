Two people wanted after pensioner's bank card stolen as she shopped in Ormskirk Morrisons

The victim used the card at a cash machine outside of Morrisons in Park Road on Tuesday, March 15.

As she was shopping, the card was stolen from her handbag before being used to withdraw several amounts of cash.

Police on Friday (March 25) released a CCTV image of two people they wanted to take to as part of their investigation.

Police want to speak to these two people after a pensioner's bank card was stolen in Ormskirk. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Anyone with information was asked to call 101, quoting log number 0802 of March 15.

