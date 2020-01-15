Two people sustain 'serious injuries' after car collides with lamp post in Clayton-le-Moors

The driver suffered "serious head and spinal injuries" and a female passenger also sustained "serious injuries" following a collision in Clayton-le-Moors.



Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in which a car hit a lamp post in Clayton-le-Moors.

The driver is in intensive care having suffered serious head and spinal injuries, and a female passenger also sustained serious injuries.

Police were called to reports a Mercedes car travelling on Burnley Road had crossed the roundabout at the junction with Bold Venture Way before colliding with a lamp post at 2.33am yesterday (January 14).

Sgt Paul Maguire, of Lancashire Police's Tac Ops, said: “We are in the process of establishing exactly what occurred and would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision or who captured it on dashcam or CCTV.”

The driver, a man aged 21 from Burnley, is in intensive care having suffered serious head and spinal injuries.

A female passenger, aged 23 and also from Burnley, has also sustained serious injuries.

Both are being treated at Royal Preston Hospital.

Police would now like to speak to anybody who witnessed the accident, or who may have seen the Mercedes travelling along Burnley Road in the moments before the collision.

Anybody with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 106 of January 14.