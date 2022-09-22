Two people spotted loitering near Blackburn pub prior to it going up in flames, prompting investigation by Lancashire Police
Police launched an appeal for witnesses after a large fire caused extensive damage to a pub in Blackburn.
Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were called to a fire at the Farthings pub in Rosewood Avenue at around 3.15 on Saturday (September 10).
Firefighters equipped with two breathing apparatus used two jets and two ground monitors to extinguish the flames.
No injuries were reported and an investigation into the fire was subsequently launched by the fire service alongside police.
On Thursday (September 22), police released an appeal for witnesses and urged anyone with information to come forward.
Officers said two people were seen entering the grounds of the pub at approximately 2.25am.
Two people were then seen leaving at 2.30am.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Do you know who these people were?
“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or ring 101, quoting log 0223 of September 10.”