Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were called to a fire at the Farthings pub in Rosewood Avenue at around 3.15 on Saturday (September 10).

Firefighters equipped with two breathing apparatus used two jets and two ground monitors to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported and an investigation into the fire was subsequently launched by the fire service alongside police.

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform attended the fire in Rosewood Avenue, Blackburn (Credit: Google)

On Thursday (September 22), police released an appeal for witnesses and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Officers said two people were seen entering the grounds of the pub at approximately 2.25am.

Two people were then seen leaving at 2.30am.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Do you know who these people were?