Two people charged with attempted murder after man seriously injured in Preston shooting

A man in his 30s suffered “serious injuries” after he was shot at an address in Bowlingfields, Ingol, at around 11.10pm on July 11, 2021.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, and in an update posted on Wednesday (March 2), police said he continued to recover from his injuries.

Two men were arrested at addresses in Preston in connection with the shooting on Wednesday morning.

They were later charged with attempted murder following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, police said.

Paul Matheson, 38, of Houldsworth Road, Preston and Daniel Quinn, 30, formerly of Holme Slack Lane, Preston are both due to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 3.

Anybody with information can contact the police by calling 101, quoting log number 1862 of July 11.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.