Two people charged and named after arson attack kills dog in Preston
Two people have been charged after an arson attack killed a dog in Preston.
Police were called to reports of a suspicious fire at a property in Sowerby Road at around 11.30pm on September 13, 2020.
The fire - which was started deliberately - was at the front of the home next to a dog pen, police said.
Emergency services rescued the dog from the pen but it sadly later died.
Two people have now been charged with arson with intent to endanger life and attempted arson with intent to endanger life following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.
They are:
- Martin Mansley, 52, of Preesall Close, Ashton-On-Ribble, Preston
- Daniel Gardner, 44, of Stargate Drive, Ashton-On-Ribble, Preston
They are due to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on December 16.
