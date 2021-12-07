Two people charged and named after arson attack kills dog in Preston

Police were called to reports of a suspicious fire at a property in Sowerby Road at around 11.30pm on September 13, 2020.

The fire - which was started deliberately - was at the front of the home next to a dog pen, police said.

Emergency services rescued the dog from the pen but it sadly later died.

Two people have been charged after an arson attack killed a dog in Preston (Credit: Google)

Two people have now been charged with arson with intent to endanger life and attempted arson with intent to endanger life following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

They are:

- Martin Mansley, 52, of Preesall Close, Ashton-On-Ribble, Preston

- Daniel Gardner, 44, of Stargate Drive, Ashton-On-Ribble, Preston

They are due to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on December 16.