Officers from Chorley and South Ribble’s neighbourhood policing team, as well as the South and East Rural Task Force, teamed up with partners to tackle the use of off-road motorbikes at Rivington.

Working alongside United Utilities, Chorley Council and Rivington Heritage Trust, and using a mix of plain-clothed officers and high visibility patrols, officers carried out a two-day operation on Friday and Saturday.

This was designed to target those using off-road motorbikes and the associated anti-social behaviour.

Police teamed up with United Utilities, Chorley Council and Rivington Heritage to tackle the use of off-road motorbikes (Credit: Lancashire Police)

As a result of the operation, officers:

Seized two off-road motorbikes which were being driven without valid insurance

Carried out numerous stop checks and vehicle checks in the area.

Engaged with businesses, stakeholders and members of the public who have provided information about problem areas

PC Cross, from Chorley's Neighbourhood Policing team, said: “It’s good to see that two uninsured vehicles causing nuisance have been taken off the roads and are no longer likely to cause issues for people in the area.

“We are proud to be working to preserve and protect our rural areas and I want to thank the local community who have helped us massively in tackling these issues.

“Rural crime and Heritage crime is prevalent across the UK and we are doing our bit to tackle that in whichever form it takes here in South Lancashire.”

“We will continue to run operations of this nature to keep our protected sites and rural communities safe. We will also keep working closely with partner agencies to tackle the issues and concerns raised to us.”

If you have any information about those illegally riding off-road motorbikes, you can report it to by calling 101.