Two more men arrested in connection with death of Blackpool FC supporter Tony Johnson

When did the attack take place?

Tony Johnson was found with a serious head injury near The Manchester bar on the Promenade at around 7pm on Saturday (March 4).

He was fatally injured in a brawl involving around 15 football fans following the Blackpool v Burnley match at Bloomfield Road earlier that day, police said.

The 55-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment, but sadly died later that night.

Who has been arrested?

On Tuesday (May 23), police confirmed two more men had been detained in connection with the attack.

A 31-year-old man from Blackpool and an 18-year-old man from Burnley were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and assault.

The fight broke out following a Blackpool v Burnley match at Bloomfield Road

Last week, warrants were carried out at four addresses in the Fylde area and four addresses in the Burnley area.

Six people were subsequently arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

They were:

- A 49-year-old man from Blackpool

Tony Johnson's partner pictured with his partner (Credit: Lancashire Police)

- An 18-year-old man from Poulton-le-Fylde

- An 18-year-old man from Foulridge

- A 28-year-old man from Blackpool

- A 31-year-old man from Colne

- A 45-year-old man from Foulridge

A 33-year-old man who was arrested immediately following Mr Johnson’s death was also re-arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

This takes the number of people who have been arrested to nine.

All nine have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Supt Chris Hardy, of Lancashire Police’s West Division, said: “Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of Mr Johnson at this difficult time, and we hope these latest arrests show that we are determined to get answers for them.

“Our investigation is very much ongoing and we continue to ask anybody with information about this incident to get in touch.

“Perhaps you know who was involved or have overheard somebody talking about it, or maybe you were in the area and saw something you have not yet shared with police.

“Whatever information you have, please tell us, by calling 101 and quoting log 675 of March 6.”