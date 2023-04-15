Two men wanted in connection with residential burglary in Lancashire believed to be travelling together
Two men who are wanted in connection with a residential burglary in Lancashire are believed to be travelling together.
Police launched an appeal to find Alex Rigby, 41, from Bolton, on Friday (April 14) following a residential burglary in Fulwood.
Officers on Saturday (April 15) also asked for help locating Owen Brady, 27, from Southport, as it is believed the two men are travelling together.
Detectives want to speak to both of them in relation to a residential burglary in the Thornton-Cleveleys area on Friday, as well as an attempted burglary at a nearby property.
Rigby is also wanted on recall to prison, with Brady wanted for breaching a court order.
Rigby is described as 5ft 6ins tall, clean-shaven and of medium build. He has links to the Bolton area.
Brady is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build, with a beard.
He has a scar to the right side of his face and eyebrow, and has links to Merseyside, Fleetwood, Blackpool and Preston.