Lancashire Police launch appeal to find two men wanted in connection with a serious assualt over Easter
Lancashire Police have launched an appeal to find two men in relation to a serious assault which took place over the Easter weekend.
Officers are investigating a serious assault that occurred on Saturday, March 30 2024 at approximately 00:55 hours on Wellgate in Clitheroe whereby the victim was knocked unconscious and recieved head injuries.
Today, Ribble Valley Police took to Facebook to share images of two men who they believe may hold information that could assist officers with enquiries.
A Ribble Valley Police spokesperson said: “Please contact PC 4546 Burton at [email protected] or alternatively call independant charity Crimestoppers on 0800555111 quoting incident number LC-20240330-0047.”