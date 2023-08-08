News you can trust since 1886
Two men wanted by police investigating burglary at Tesco in Rossendale

A CCTV appeal has been launched to identify two men following burglary at a Tesco store in Rossendale.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 8th Aug 2023, 16:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 16:19 BST

The burglary took place at the Tesco store in Syke Street at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, July 19.

Officers on Tuesday (August 8) released a CCTV image of two men they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

If you recognise either of the men in the image, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number LC-20230719-1098.