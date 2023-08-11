Two men wanted by police after number of items stolen from business in Whitworth during burglary
Two men are wanted by police following a burglary at a business in Whitworth.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 11th Aug 2023, 15:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 15:42 BST
Two men stole a number of items after entering a business in Tong Lane at around 12:45 pm on Monday, July 31.
Officers on Friday (August 11) released CCTV images of two men they wanted to speak to in connection with the burglary.
Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log number 0727 of July 31.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.