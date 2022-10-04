News you can trust since 1886
Two men wanted after burglars steal roof tiles from secured yard at Accrington business

Burglars stole roof tiles from a business in Accrington, prompting police to release a CCTV appeal.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 3:29 pm - 1 min read
Updated Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 3:29 pm

The offenders entered a secure yard at the rear of the premises in Abbey Street before stealing the tiles.

The incident happened between 9am and 10am on Thursday, May 5.

Following a five-month investigation, officers have today (October 4) released CCTV images of two men they wanted to speak to as part of their enquiries.

Police believe these two men may be able to help them following a theft in Accrington (Credit: Lancashire Police)

If you recognise the men or have any information, call 101 quoting reference number LC-20220505-1168.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.