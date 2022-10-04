Two men wanted after burglars steal roof tiles from secured yard at Accrington business
Burglars stole roof tiles from a business in Accrington, prompting police to release a CCTV appeal.
By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 3:29 pm
- 1 min read
Updated
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 3:29 pm
The offenders entered a secure yard at the rear of the premises in Abbey Street before stealing the tiles.
The incident happened between 9am and 10am on Thursday, May 5.
Following a five-month investigation, officers have today (October 4) released CCTV images of two men they wanted to speak to as part of their enquiries.
If you recognise the men or have any information, call 101 quoting reference number LC-20220505-1168.