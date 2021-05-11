Two men to appear in court following fight in Morecambe

Two men have been charged following a fight in Morecambe.

By Michelle Blade
Tuesday, 11th May 2021, 9:54 am
Updated Tuesday, 11th May 2021, 9:57 am

Police were called around 3.15pm on Sunday to reports of a fight involving two men carrying weapons in Bartholomew Road.

Officers attended and two people were subsequently arrested.

Johnny Reid, 31, of Bartholomew Road, Morecambe and David Jowett, 26, of Lynden Avenue, Morecambe have both been charged with affray and threats with a bladed article.

Both will be appearing at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court this morning (Tuesday).