Two men charged after 'substantial' amount of cannabis seized from car on M6 in Leyland

Three large bags of cannabis were found in the boot of the vehicle.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 6th Mar 2024, 14:08 GMT
Updated 6th Mar 2024, 14:08 GMT
Officers stopped a car on the M6 at Leyland in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Three large bags of cannabis were subsequently found in the boot of the vehicle.

Three large bags of cannabis were found in the boot of the vehicle on the M6 in Leyland

Diet Van Nguyen, 29, and Dung Nguyen, 67, both of Sharratt Street, London, were later charged with possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.

Both were due to appear before magistrates on Wednesday morning.

If you are concerned about crime in your area, report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or call 101.

