Officers stopped a car on the M6 at Leyland in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Three large bags of cannabis were subsequently found in the boot of the vehicle.

Diet Van Nguyen, 29, and Dung Nguyen, 67, both of Sharratt Street, London, were later charged with possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.

Both were due to appear before magistrates on Wednesday morning.