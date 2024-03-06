Two men charged after 'substantial' amount of cannabis seized from car on M6 in Leyland
Three large bags of cannabis were found in the boot of the vehicle.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers stopped a car on the M6 at Leyland in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Three large bags of cannabis were subsequently found in the boot of the vehicle.
Diet Van Nguyen, 29, and Dung Nguyen, 67, both of Sharratt Street, London, were later charged with possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.
Both were due to appear before magistrates on Wednesday morning.
If you are concerned about crime in your area, report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or call 101.