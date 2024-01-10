Two men charged after £1,000 worth of champagne and spirits stolen from Booths supermarket in Lancashire
Two men have been charged following high-value thefts from Booths supermarkets across Lancashire.
Police were called after £1,000 worth of champagne and spirits were stolen from the Booths store on Berry Lane, Longridge, at 12.57pm on January 9.
Officers subsequently stopped a car on Common Edge Road in Blackpool at 1.20pm and arrested two men, aged 30 and 27.
Eduard Cristea, 27, and Lulian Bucur, 30, both of Warrington Road, Ince, Wigan, were both charged with four offences of theft on Wednesday (January 10).
The charges relate to thefts from Booths stores in Longridge, Penwortham, Longton and Fulwood.
They were remanded to appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court.