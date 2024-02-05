News you can trust since 1886
Two men charged after cannabis and £40k in cash found in Audi travelling on M6

Two men have been charged after cannabis and £40k in cash was found inside a car.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 5th Feb 2024, 19:08 GMT
An Audi A6 which had been travelling on the M6 was stopped by police on Winwick Road, Warrington, on Saturday (February 3).

Approximately £40,000 in cash and a quantity of cannabis were seized after the vehicle was searched.

Two men have been charged after drugs and cash were found in a car
Eamir Rexhepi, 35, and Anti Bitris, 30, both of Station Road, London, were later charged with possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply and acquire/use/possess criminal property.

Both men were remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates Court on Monday (February 5).

