Two men arrested on suspicion of money laundering after £35k in cash discovered in car near Preston
One of the men was also arrested on suspicion of human trafficking.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of money laundering after £35k in cash was discovered in a car near Preston.
Officers signalled for a Jaguar to stop near the Tickled Trout Service Station at around 8.30pm on Tuesday.
Around £35,000 in cash was discovered following a search of the vehicle.
Two men aged 32 and 36, from Merseyside, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of money laundering.
The 36-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of human trafficking.
Both remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday.