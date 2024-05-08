Two men arrested on suspicion of money laundering after £35k in cash discovered in car near Preston

One of the men was also arrested on suspicion of human trafficking.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 8th May 2024, 13:48 BST
Two men were arrested on suspicion of money laundering after £35k in cash was discovered in a car near Preston.

Officers signalled for a Jaguar to stop near the Tickled Trout Service Station at around 8.30pm on Tuesday.

Two men were arrested after £35k in cash was discovered in a car near the Tickled Trout Service Station (Credit: Google)

Around £35,000 in cash was discovered following a search of the vehicle.

Two men aged 32 and 36, from Merseyside, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

The 36-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of human trafficking.

Both remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday.

