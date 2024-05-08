Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men were arrested on suspicion of money laundering after £35k in cash was discovered in a car near Preston.

Officers signalled for a Jaguar to stop near the Tickled Trout Service Station at around 8.30pm on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men were arrested after £35k in cash was discovered in a car near the Tickled Trout Service Station (Credit: Google)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around £35,000 in cash was discovered following a search of the vehicle.

Two men aged 32 and 36, from Merseyside, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

The 36-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of human trafficking.