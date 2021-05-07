Two men arrested in Cabus by Garstang police after drugs and cash seized
Drugs and cash were seized by Garstang Police on Thursday after two men were arrested on suspicion of dealing in Cabus
Officers from the market town’s rural task force said they had cause to stop a vehicle on the A6 close to Gubberford Lane.
PC Matthew Pearson, part of the task force based at Garstang police station said: “Two occupants of the vehicle were searched, which has resulted in both males being arrested on suspicion of supplying class B drugs.
“A quantity of cash and drugs were seized along with the vehicle.”
PC Pearson said the officers’ were told about the men because they had been seen by ‘concerned members of the public.
He added: “I would advise all residents to keep calling in information if you see anything suspicious. Call 101 or if an emergency dial 999.”