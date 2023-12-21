News you can trust since 1886
Two men arrested following reports of anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and assault in Ribbleton

Two men were arrested following reports of anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and assault in Ribbleton and Samlesbury.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 21st Dec 2023, 12:55 GMT
Violence and a black Vauxhall Corsa being driven dangerously in the Ribbleton area of Preston and Samlesbury were reported to police on Tuesday (December 19).

A 31-year-old man, from Preston, and a 34-year-old man, of no fixed abode, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

They remained in custody for questioning on Thursday (December 21).

If you have any information about these incidents that may help police with their investigation, call 101 quoting log number 0469 of December 20.

