Two men arrested following reports of anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and assault in Ribbleton
Two men were arrested following reports of anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and assault in Ribbleton and Samlesbury.
Violence and a black Vauxhall Corsa being driven dangerously in the Ribbleton area of Preston and Samlesbury were reported to police on Tuesday (December 19).
A 31-year-old man, from Preston, and a 34-year-old man, of no fixed abode, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of public order offences.
They remained in custody for questioning on Thursday (December 21).
If you have any information about these incidents that may help police with their investigation, call 101 quoting log number 0469 of December 20.