Two men arrested after man stabbed in Burnley
Police have arrested two men after a man was stabbed in Burnley.
By Laura Longworth
Published 30th Aug 2023, 14:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 16:42 BST
Officers were called to Pine Street at 11-16am today and found a man with a non-fatal stab injury.
Emergency services attended and police arrested two men. All parties are thought to be known to each other.
Officers currently have two scenes in place, including in Parliament Street, and are asking people to give them space to carry out their enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 520 of August 30, 2023.