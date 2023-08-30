News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

Two men arrested after man stabbed in Burnley

Police have arrested two men after a man was stabbed in Burnley.
By Laura Longworth
Published 30th Aug 2023, 14:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 16:42 BST

Officers were called to Pine Street at 11-16am today and found a man with a non-fatal stab injury.

Emergency services attended and police arrested two men. All parties are thought to be known to each other.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers currently have two scenes in place, including in Parliament Street, and are asking people to give them space to carry out their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 520 of August 30, 2023.